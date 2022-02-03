Wintry weather impacts flights out of Memphis International Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All outbound flights from Memphis International were canceled Thursday afternoon due to the wintry conditions across the country. A few flights made it out in the morning hours. Airport runways remained open since the surface temperatures were above freezing, that allowed for inbound flights to continue.

All outbound flights from MEM are canceled for the rest of the day. Some inbound flights are still scheduled. Check with your airlines for updates. @WMCActionNews5 — Cassie Carlson (@CassieCarlsonTV) February 3, 2022

Memphis International Airport spokesman, Glen Thomas, suggested checking flights frequently with your airline directly to get the most up-to-date information.

“We’re really seeing a situation where a lot of the airlines didn’t want to deal with the accumulating ice on the aircraft, dealing with de-icing operations,” Thomas said. “Obviously we’re getting this weather, so are other parts of the country. Things can change in a hurry and your airline’s going to have the most updated information.”

Thomas said due to the large number of cancellations, airport traffic will be busier over the weekend. He recommends arriving two hours before your flight.

