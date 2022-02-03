Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Wintry weather impacts flights out of Memphis International Airport

All outbound flights canceled, Thursday.
By Cassie Carlson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All outbound flights from Memphis International were canceled Thursday afternoon due to the wintry conditions across the country. A few flights made it out in the morning hours. Airport runways remained open since the surface temperatures were above freezing, that allowed for inbound flights to continue.

Memphis International Airport spokesman, Glen Thomas, suggested checking flights frequently with your airline directly to get the most up-to-date information.

“We’re really seeing a situation where a lot of the airlines didn’t want to deal with the accumulating ice on the aircraft, dealing with de-icing operations,” Thomas said. “Obviously we’re getting this weather, so are other parts of the country. Things can change in a hurry and your airline’s going to have the most updated information.”

Thomas said due to the large number of cancellations, airport traffic will be busier over the weekend. He recommends arriving two hours before your flight.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
Man arrested, charged in murders of a mother and her newborn
City Watch: 2-week-old Kennedy Hoyle
Amber Alert issued for 2-day-old baby girl reported missing in Memphis, mother found fatally shot
The worst of the sleet and freezing rain is over but a little wintry mix still possible tonight
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
Updated road conditions across the Mid-South: Multiple crashes reported

Latest News

Tree comes crashing down on homes in Horn Lake
Mid-South ice storm causes power outages, damages trees
15-car crash Austin Peay Hwy
15-car pileup closes Austin Peay Hwy near James Road
Power outages, icy roads stretching across DeSoto County
Power outages, icy roads stretching across DeSoto County
Germantown power outages remain headed into the night
Germantown power outages remain headed into the night