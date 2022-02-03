Watch Live: MLGW anticipates it could take days to restore all outages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW has 50 crews, contract crews and tree trimmers working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power.

MLGW says that currently more than 116,000 of their customers are without power due to the ice storm on Thursday.

The severe weather forecast for the next few days and road conditions will hamper their restoration efforts, and MLGW says outages will likely take days to restore for all customers.

MLGW says to report an outage, customers can go to their My Account or call the automated line at 544-6500.

Due to the outages and severe weather conditions, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has declared a State of Emergency Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.