Two accidents on I-40 cause lane closures
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two separate accidents have traffic backed up on I-40.
An accident involving an 18-wheeler near Mound city Road has all westbound lanes closed on I-40. The traffic is being diverted onto Mound City Road.
The second incident is semitruck that has become stuck in a jackknife position, blocking all westbound traffic on the Hernando de Soto Bridge.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.