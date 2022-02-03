Tractor-trailer overturned on I-40

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - A tractor-trailer is overturned on I-40 east of Lehi in Crittenden County.

An Arkansas Department of Transportation camera shows emergency crews responding to the crash.

We are working to learn of any injuries.

As road conditions continue to deteriorate, emergency management agencies encourage everyone to stay home and if you have to get out -- travel safely.

