TN State Senators vote to expel Katrina Robinson from office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After an hours-long discussion Wednesday, in a vote of 27-5, Tennessee State Senators voted to expel Katrina Robinson from office.

“I went into this situation knowing how the outcome was going to come, because, you know, I’ve had the opportunity to serve in the Senate over the past three years and I’ve come to understand how things work around here. And so, I wasn’t delusional about the outcome or what to expect today,” Robinson said.

Before the vote, Robinson stood among her colleagues along with her attorneys making her case as to why she should be allowed to stay in office, calling out what she says is hypocrisy amongst other senators with legal issues.

“I ask this body what are your moral values because I’m the first person to stand before you to be ousted from the senate, yet we have senators who have sat here through all kinds of allegations without having to be thrown into this position

Robinson’s attorney’s brought Senators up to speed on the case:

Robinson was originally indicted on 20 counts of fraud involving $600,000.

She was convicted of four of those counts which involved $3,400 in wedding expenses in 2016.

Two of those charges have since been dismissed by a judge.

Robinson’s attorneys are seeking an appeal on the remaining two charges

“The case is not over yet, and there’s a distinction between a conviction and a final judgment,” attorney Lawrence Laurenzi said.

Robinson’s Democratic Colleagues asked the body to push the vote back until after her court hearing on March 3rd.

“If I was in the same place that Senator Robinson was in right now, I would pray and hope this body would let me finish my complete legal process before any action was taken against me,” Senator Raumesh Akbari said.

That vote failed before Senators took a final vote, ultimately expelling her from office.

Robinson said she’s hopeful for the future.

“I think that this has renewed my commitment to telling this story of how this country has a history of targeting black elected officials, of trying to keep us out of office, trying to disenfranchise us, trying to suppress our votes, trying to suppress our black political power,” Robinson said.

