Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tiger’s men hoops at Cincinnati postponed; uncertainty surrounds Emoni Bates

Forward Emoni Bates (1) during the Memphis vs. North Carolina Central Men’s Basketball game on...
Forward Emoni Bates (1) during the Memphis vs. North Carolina Central Men’s Basketball game on 11132021.(MS | Matthew A. Smith)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WMC) - In college hoops, the Memphis Tigers game Thursday at Cincinnati is postponed as weather, snow and ice are expected in the Cincinnati area.

The game is rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 15.

The next question is, will prized freshman Emoni Bates be around to play it?

Bates went home to Michigan to get a second opinion about a lingering back injury. His father, Elgin Bates, tells the Commercial Appeal his son has no plans to leave school, countering a Bleacher Report Tweet saying Emoni’s status with the Tigers had, “Suddenly come into question.”

The Tigers’ next scheduled game is Saturday against UCF at FedExForum.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

City Watch: 2-week-old Kennedy Hoyle
Amber Alert issued for 2-day-old baby girl reported missing in Memphis, mother found fatally shot
First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Winter storm could cause dangerous conditions
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
Man arrested, charged in murder of a mother and her newborn
Grandmother of Kennedy Hoyle
‘I just want my grandbaby’: Grandmother of missing Kennedy Hoyle pleads for answers

Latest News

Kennedy Chandler
Vols’ Chandler top 10 finalist for Cousy Award
Guard Emani Jefferson (5) during the Memphis vs. Xavier Women’s Basketball game on 11092021.
Tigers’ Emani Jefferson makes 3rd AAC Honor Roll
Memphis Tigers' Josh Minott
Tigers Minott earns AAC Freshman of Week award
Emani Jefferson
Tiger women’s basketball falls at Tulsa