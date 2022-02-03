Tiger’s men hoops at Cincinnati postponed; uncertainty surrounds Emoni Bates

CINCINNATI (WMC) - In college hoops, the Memphis Tigers game Thursday at Cincinnati is postponed as weather, snow and ice are expected in the Cincinnati area.

The game is rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 15.

The next question is, will prized freshman Emoni Bates be around to play it?

Bates went home to Michigan to get a second opinion about a lingering back injury. His father, Elgin Bates, tells the Commercial Appeal his son has no plans to leave school, countering a Bleacher Report Tweet saying Emoni’s status with the Tigers had, “Suddenly come into question.”

The Tigers’ next scheduled game is Saturday against UCF at FedExForum.

