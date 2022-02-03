Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as a major winter storm is on track to impact the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A potent winter storm will move into the area overnight and remain through the day tomorrow bringing a significant threat for accumulating ice for much of the area including Memphis and Shelby County. Ice accumulation will average a half inch to an inch with higher amounts possible in some locations.

This system will have the potential to impact travel and cause power outages Thursday.

TONIGHT: Rain changing to Freezing Rain and Sleet after midnight with a Northeast wind at 10 to 20 MPH and lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Rain, Freezing Rain and Sleet for much of the day along with a North wind at 10 to 20 MPH and temperatures falling from the lower 30s through the day.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with light snow and sleet along with a North wind at 10 to 20 MPH and overnight lows in the lower 20s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with snow flurries, highs near 30, and overnight lows in the upper teens.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and cold with afternoon highs in the mid 30s and overnight lows near 20. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs near 40 and lows in the upper 20s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 30s and overnight lows in the mid 20s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy each day along with afternoon highs in the low to mid 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s.

