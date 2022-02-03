Advertise with Us
SLIDESHOW: Photos and videos of ice and damage across the Mid-South

Brandie Young shared photos of a tree in her backyard in Bartlett that split in three Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 after an ice storm.(Burst/Brandie Young)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 viewers are showing us exactly what the ice storm looks like in their neighborhoods.

Photos and videos submitted to actionnews5.com/mypics show broken limbs and downed trees, fallen powerlines and other damage.

Scroll through the images from your Mid-South neighbors, and submit your own by clicking the button below or visiting actionnews5.com/mypics.

