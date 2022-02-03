Advertise with Us
Emergency crews warn of hazardous roads in Shelby and Tipton counties

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are tracking road conditions across the Mid-South and Shelby County EMA Deputy Administrator Charles Newell predicts roadways will be treacherous.

While traveling on Highway 385 he says conditions are manageable but expects worse to come.

“The way it’s raining here and as the temperature dips, it’s going to be very, very hazardous to be out here. So if you don’t have to be out here please stay at home,” he said.

Newell advises drivers to fully charge cell phones, have a full tank of gas and call 911 in cases of an emergency.

Over in Tipton County, Sheriff Shannon Beasley says roads are currently clear but things are expected to deteriorate.

He says crews will be out on major roadways to assist any stranded drivers.

Community members can track power outages in Tipton County from Southwest Electric Corporation via Facebook and Twitter. A real-time graph will show any outages across the county.

To report an outage call Southwest Electric at 475-4300.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
