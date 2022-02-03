Schools closed for another day due to inclement weather
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some schools have announced that they will closed on Friday, February 4, due to the continued inclement weather.
Schools that have announced that they will be closed tomorrow include:
- Schools in Memphis-Shelby County
- Schools in West Memphis
- Schools in East Arkansas
- Schools in North West Mississippi
For a full list of reported school closures click here.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.