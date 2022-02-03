Advertise with Us
Rain, freezing rain and sleet will slowly end by tonight

By Spencer Denton
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain, freezing rain and sleet will continue this afternoon with temperatures holding between 28 and 34 in most areas. Winds will be north at 10-20 mph. Wind chill readings will be in the teens to low 20s.

TONIGHT: A light wintry mix will continue ending as some flurries or light snow. Little or no accumulation expected. Lows will be in the upper teens to low 20s. Winds will be north at 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Flurries early with decreasing clouds late in the day. Highs will be around 30 with lows near 20. Winds will be north at 10-20 mph. Wind chill readings will be in the single digits. Friday night will be frigid with lows in the teens.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be chilly and dry with passing clouds. High temperatures will be in the 30s on Saturday. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

