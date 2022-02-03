Power outages affecting thousands of MLGW, Entergy customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of people are without power in Memphis and in parts of Mississippi and Arkansas due to an ice storm hitting the region.

As of 8:25 a.m. Memphis Light, Gas and Water has about 13,700 customers without power.

Over in Mississippi, 849 Entegy customers are affected and in Arkansas over 14,000 customers are without power.

Check this story throughout the day for updates.

