Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Power outages affecting thousands of MLGW, Entergy customers

Ice on power lines
Ice on power lines(KBTX)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of people are without power in Memphis and in parts of Mississippi and Arkansas due to an ice storm hitting the region.

As of 8:25 a.m. Memphis Light, Gas and Water has about 13,700 customers without power.

Over in Mississippi, 849 Entegy customers are affected and in Arkansas over 14,000 customers are without power.

Check this story throughout the day for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

City Watch: 2-week-old Kennedy Hoyle
Amber Alert issued for 2-day-old baby girl reported missing in Memphis, mother found fatally shot
First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Winter storm could cause dangerous conditions
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
Man arrested, charged in murders of a mother and her newborn
Grandmother of Kennedy Hoyle
‘I just want my grandbaby’: Grandmother of missing Kennedy Hoyle pleads for answers

Latest News

Sleet covered roads in Dyer County
Dyer County expected to be hardest hit by ice storm
Dyer County
Dyer County accumulates sleet amid ice storm
Overturned tractor-trailer on I-40
Tractor-trailer overturned on I-40
A car drives along a snow- and ice-slicked road (WBAY photo)
Emergency crews warn of hazardous roads in Shelby and Tipton counties