Memphis and Shelby County ready ahead of another winter storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for portions of the Mid-South.

This latest storm is expected to bring rain, freezing rain and sleet to the Memphis area. Wind chills are also expected to be in the single digits by Friday.

Robert Knecht, Division of Public Works Director for the city, says the biggest concern is the mix of rain and ice and not being able to treat the roads beforehand.

“The only challenge we have is when it rains and it’s going to rain quite a bit beforehand so it’s not possible to put the brine down like we would like to in advance, it’s unfortunate but that’s just the kind of situation that we have to deal with so then what do we do, we prep our other equipment, our salt spreaders,” said Knecht.

Knecht says they have 14 units and plenty of salt on hand.

He says they treat priority areas such as bridges and overpasses, inclines and declines on major thoroughfares, major intersections, police precincts and hospitals.

The storm has the potential to cause power outages and tree damage in the Memphis area.

MLGW says they work closely with the National Weather Service to track to the storm.

Gale Jones Carson, Vice President of Community & External Affairs for MLGW, says their concern with ice storms is the large amount of trees in Memphis.

“So our lines can handle a quarter to a half inch of ice before they break, but that’s not our real concern, our real concern is the ice on the trees and the limbs falling into our lines, the trees falling into our lines and when that happens customers will lose power,” said Carson.

Carson says they have employees on stand by, and they have contractors as a backup if needed.

“When pipes do burst we do consider that an emergency and so we ask all of our customers who have you know pipes that are bursting or have burst to call our emergency number which is 901-528-4465,” said Carson.

Brenda Jones, director for Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, says with storms back to back this season it’s a challenge.

“We’re seeing a lot of wintery storms back to back and a lot of wintery weather that we are not accustomed to so it’s very, very challenging for my staff. It’s going to be very challenging for all of the first responders but we are equipped and ready to respond as needed,” said Jones.

Jones recommends people to not travel, she said it’s best to shelter in place and if you must get on the road she asks that you please not speed.

