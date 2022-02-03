Memphis mayor declares State of Emergency due to severe winter weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to the severe winter weather, Mayor Jim Strickland has declared a State of Emergency.

The declaration says that the freezing temperatures and precipitation have left over 125,000 people without power and created icy conditions on roadways as well as public safety concerns, including fallen trees on power lines, roads and houses.

The Shelby County Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency ahs activated the Emergency Operations Center to level 3 as of this afternoon.

See the full declaration below.

