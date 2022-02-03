LIST: Updated road conditions across the Mid-South

Icy roads are expected across the Mid-South today as a winter storm brings sleet and freezing rain to the region.

7:22 a.m. Memphis -- The Memphis Fire Department is working multiple crashes across the city. Slow down and give them space to work.

7:18 a.m. Fayette County -- EMA reports all roads are passable but exposed surfaces are accumulating ice.

7:12 a.m. Millington -- The fire department reports deteriorating road conditions in Shelby County with vehicles sliding off Highway 51. Veterans Parkway from Highway 51 to Navy Road is closed for unsafe conditions on the bridge, according to the police department. It will reopen once conditions improve.

6:39 a.m. Crittenden County -- ARDOT reports a crash about a half mile east of West Memphis on I-40 in the westbound direction. Outside lanes are impacted.

6:31 a.m. Cross County -- The sheriff reports all roads are covered with a mix of sleet and freezing rain. Crews are scraping Highway 1 and U.S. 64 but roads are still slick. Residents are asked to stay home if possible and drive slowly if you have to be out. Patrols are looking for stranded motorists.

6:28 a.m. Halls, Lauderdale County -- The police department reports slick and dangerous roads. Residents are encouraged to stay home.

6:16 a.m. Millington -- The fire department reports freezing rain and sleet falling. Roads are wet and bridges are becoming icy. Drive with caution.

6:10 a.m. Munford, Tipton County -- Munford Mayor Dwayne Cole reports Munford Avenue is not icy but conditions could change at any time. Traffic is flowing normally. Caution is advised.

5:45 a.m. Collierville -- The Town of Collierville reports all roads are open with no icing yet.

