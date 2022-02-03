Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Group of moms gather to scream out stress and exhaustion

They gathered last week for a collective “mom scream” after two years of stress and exhaustion from the pandemic. (Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEABODY, Ma. (CNN) – A group of moms in Massachusetts are letting it all out.

They gathered last week for a collective “mom scream” after two years of stress and exhaustion from the pandemic.

Sarah Harmon, a therapist and mom of two girls, organized the event after getting the idea from clients who needed a release of emotion.

Harmon said screaming can be very cathartic and doing it as a group offers a feeling of community.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Watch: 2-week-old Kennedy Hoyle
Amber Alert issued for 2-day-old baby girl reported missing in Memphis, mother found fatally shot
First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Winter storm could cause dangerous conditions
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
Man arrested, charged in murders of a mother and her newborn
Grandmother of Kennedy Hoyle
‘I just want my grandbaby’: Grandmother of missing Kennedy Hoyle pleads for answers

Latest News

University of Pennsylvania doctors say they’ve cured two patients of leukemia with a gene...
Doctors: Cancer patients cured a decade after gene therapy
The US says an ISIS leader was killed in a raid.
US says ISIS leader killed in raid
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
FILE - Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, attends his sentencing hearing at the...
Ex-Chicago officer who killed Laquan McDonald leaves prison