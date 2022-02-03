Advertise with Us
Grizzlies get bounce back win in the Big Apple

Grizzlies vs Knicks
Grizzlies vs Knicks(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies invaded the world’s most famous arena to take on the New York Knicks as Ja Morant looks to put his NBA All-Star stamp on broadway.

Madison Square Garden is the site in the Big Apple where the Grizzlies tried to bounce back after a rare loss at Philadelphia Monday.

Morant started the party early for Memphis, getting the hoop in the lane.

DeAnthony Melton came in off the bench and lit the Garden on fire canning three straight triples as the Grizzlies took control.

Then it was defense to offense as Memphis suffocated the Knicks ballhandlers turning steals into a high-flying circus act that got the New York crowd buzzing.

Career-high 21 for Zaire Williams.

Morant with 23 and Jeran Jackson, Jr. leads the way with 26.

Grizzlies go on to win it. Final score 120-108.

The Grizzlies, now 36-18, next stay on the road at Orlando Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

