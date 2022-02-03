First Look: Cossitt Library opens doors to Action News 5 ahead of reopening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 is the first Memphis news organization to be invited in to see the work being done inside Cossitt Library, the Memphis Public Library branch in Downtown Memphis.

A project to modernize the building went through construction delays and a pandemic, but it’s set to open ‘soon,’ according to its senior manager.

Downtown Memphis’ Cossitt Library was the city’s first library established in the late 19th century.

In 2022, the historic library, getting ready to reopen, will take a more modern look. It’s now a library, not only filled with books, but also spaces for photography, music and podcasts.

“When you walk up to the space it looks completely different,” Cossitt Library’s Senior Manager Shamichael Hallman said.

Hallman said before you even enter the building, the outdoor space has been improved with a new paved patio, art installation and plenty of tables and chairs.

The inside, he said, was gutted.

“What people are going to see is an amazing set of books, resources, meeting rooms and even a café,” Hallman said.

Before its renovation Hallman said the upstairs of the building was not being utilized, now it’s set up with co-working spaces and several areas for performing arts.

But the library isn’t open just yet.

Cossitt Library originally closed in 2018 for renovations. Work was just getting off the ground in early 2020 and then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

A bulk of the work was done in 2021. The space is now serving an even greater purpose.

“I think one thing the pandemic has shown us is a need for connection,” Hallman said. “People are starving for places to gather and communicate with each other and this space will offer that.”

Leaders at Memphis Public Libraries are not releasing an open date just yet.

“It is coming soon,” Hallman said. “What I encourage the public to do is follow Memphis Public Library on Facebook and Twitter.”

Hallman said an announcement on an open date will be posted to those social media accounts first.

Mobilization on the Cossitt Library project started more than five years ago. The project is part of the overall Fourth Bluff improvements. In 2016, the Fourth Bluff project was recognized by a national initiative called Reimagining the Civic Commons.

The initiative uses money from national foundations plus local matches to upgrade urban areas.

