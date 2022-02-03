Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
First Alert to an ice storm today, bitterly cold air moving into the Mid-South

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain started early this morning and we will see that changing over to sleet and freezing rain in west Tennessee and eastern Arkansas over the next few hours. Ice accumulations could be up to 1″ along and north of I-40, which could result in power outages and dangerous driving conditions. Temperatures will stay at or below freezing for the majority of the Mid-South. However, most of North Mississippi will stay above freezing this afternoon and will see a cold rain. Low temperatures will drop to the teens and lower 20s tonight. There will be black ice on the roads Friday morning.

TODAY: Cloudy. 100% sleet, freezing rain and rain. High: 32 degrees. Winds: North at 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 30% snow and sleet. Lows in the teens and lower 20s. Winds: North at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: High temperatures will also stay at or below freezing on Friday afternoon, so ice will not melt tomorrow. Driving will be extremely dangerous on Friday. There could also be a few flurries on Friday morning.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be chilly and dry with sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s on Saturday. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s. Most of the melting will likely occur on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: It will remain chilly at the start of next week with high temperatures in the upper 30s Monday and lower 40s on Tuesday.

