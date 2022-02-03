Dyer County expected to be hardest hit by ice storm

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyer County is expected to be one of the hardest-hit areas by the ice storm hitting parts of Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas.

We sent a crew to Dyersburg Thursday morning to get at look at conditions.

By 5:30 a.m. sleet was beginning to accumulate on the ground and icicles were hanging off of outdoor objects.

Conditions are expected to worsen throughout the day with temperatures continuously dropping.

By 6 a.m. roadways were seeing accumulation causing a bit of “slush.”

Drivers are urged to take precautions as they head out.

