Dyer County expected to be hardest hit by ice storm
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyer County is expected to be one of the hardest-hit areas by the ice storm hitting parts of Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas.
We sent a crew to Dyersburg Thursday morning to get at look at conditions.
By 5:30 a.m. sleet was beginning to accumulate on the ground and icicles were hanging off of outdoor objects.
Conditions are expected to worsen throughout the day with temperatures continuously dropping.
By 6 a.m. roadways were seeing accumulation causing a bit of “slush.”
Drivers are urged to take precautions as they head out.
