Dyer County expected to be hardest hit by ice storm

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyer County is expected to be one of the hardest-hit areas by the ice storm hitting parts of Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas.

We sent a crew to Dyersburg Thursday morning to get at look at conditions.

By 5:30 a.m. sleet was beginning to accumulate on the ground and icicles were hanging off of outdoor objects.

Conditions are expected to worsen throughout the day with temperatures continuously dropping.

By 6 a.m. roadways were seeing accumulation causing a bit of “slush.”

Drivers are urged to take precautions as they head out.

RELATED | Updated road conditions across the Mid-South: Multiple crashes reported

