Dozens of flights canceled at Memphis International Airport amid ice storm warning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis International Airport is reporting several canceled flights as an ice storm warning is in effect for the Mid-South Thursday morning.

We talked with airport public information officer Glen Thomas, who says all of the runways are open but some commercial airlines are canceling flights to and from the Bluff City for later in the day.

“They don’t want the aircraft to come in and accumulate ice and have to deal with de-icing and some of those issues,” said Thomas.

Its possible cancellations could stretch into the weekend. It is best to check with your airline for any additional cancellations or rescheduling.

Memphis flight passengers can check flight status at flymemphis.com/flight-status/.

