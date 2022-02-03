Active COVID-19 cases drop in Shelby County, deaths on the rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department says there are 734 new COVID-19 cases with an additional 10 virus-related deaths countywide.

This brings the total case count to 229,390 for the entirety of the pandemic and a death toll of 2,942.

There are another 227 children who have recently contracted the virus. Children account for nearly 4,000 of the 11,406 active cases in Shelby County.

The latest data from the Healthcare Resource Tracking System shows hospitalizations are still in the red zone. Acute care utilization is at 96% and ICU is at 94%.

The county is inching closer to its 700,000 vaccination goal to reach “herd immunity.” So far, we are 79.1% of the way there.

Shelby County vaccine data:

553,838 total people vaccinated

5,281 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

1,193,353 total vaccinations administered

You can access more Shelby County COVID-19 data at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.