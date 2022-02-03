Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Active COVID-19 cases drop in Shelby County, deaths on the rise

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Feb. 3
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Feb. 3(SCHD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department says there are 734 new COVID-19 cases with an additional 10 virus-related deaths countywide.

This brings the total case count to 229,390 for the entirety of the pandemic and a death toll of 2,942.

There are another 227 children who have recently contracted the virus. Children account for nearly 4,000 of the 11,406 active cases in Shelby County.

The latest data from the Healthcare Resource Tracking System shows hospitalizations are still in the red zone. Acute care utilization is at 96% and ICU is at 94%.

The county is inching closer to its 700,000 vaccination goal to reach “herd immunity.” So far, we are 79.1% of the way there.

Shelby County vaccine data:

  • 553,838 total people vaccinated
  • 5,281 vaccinations reported within the last seven days
  • 1,193,353 total vaccinations administered

You can access more Shelby County COVID-19 data at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

City Watch: 2-week-old Kennedy Hoyle
Amber Alert issued for 2-day-old baby girl reported missing in Memphis, mother found fatally shot
First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Winter storm could cause dangerous conditions
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
Man arrested, charged in murders of a mother and her newborn
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
Grandmother of Kennedy Hoyle
‘I just want my grandbaby’: Grandmother of missing Kennedy Hoyle pleads for answers

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
St. Francis compassion room offers self-care option to healthcare workers
St. Francis compassion room offers self-care option to healthcare workers
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 5,940 new cases reported Mon.
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Feb. 2.
12 COVID-19 deaths reported in Shelby County