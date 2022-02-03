15-car pileup closes Austin Peay Hwy near James Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash involving at least 15 vehicles along Austin Peay Highway near James Road has caused road closures.

Memphis Fire spokesperson says at least six ambulances are on the scene. Two critical injuries have been reported.

Officials says a bus from Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) has been requested to help with anyone involved in the crash.

Westbound lanes of Austin Peay will be closed for a undetermined amount of time until crews can treat the bridge and clear the crash.

MFD crews responded to a Multi-vehicle MVA @ 2800 Austin Peay Hwy. 16 vehicles involved, 6 transported to the ER, 2 critical, 4 noncritical. MATA Bus on the scene to keep people warm. Avoid the area and expect significant delays. pic.twitter.com/AzXRfj5sm4 — Memphis Fire Department (@MEM_Fire) February 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.