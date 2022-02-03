Advertise with Us
15-car pileup closes Austin Peay Hwy near James Road

15-car crash Austin Peay Hwy
15-car crash Austin Peay Hwy(Memphis Fire Department)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash involving at least 15 vehicles along Austin Peay Highway near James Road has caused road closures.

Memphis Fire spokesperson says at least six ambulances are on the scene. Two critical injuries have been reported.

Officials says a bus from Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) has been requested to help with anyone involved in the crash.

Westbound lanes of Austin Peay will be closed for a undetermined amount of time until crews can treat the bridge and clear the crash.

