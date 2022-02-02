Your FIRST ALERT to a winter storm that will impact the Mid-South this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures are well above average now, but cold Arctic air will move in soon and converge with an abundance of Gulf moisture bringing the threat of freezing rain and sleet to much of the Mid-South Thursday.

TONIGHT: Rain along with a Southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers, a Southeast wind at 10 to 20 MPH and shifting North late in the day, and high temperatures in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain and Sleet with a Northeast wind at 10 to 20 MPH and lows falling into the low to mid 30s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy with sleet and freezing rain mainly along and north of I-40 along with temperatures in the mid 30s during the morning and falling through the day ending in the mid 20s Thursday night. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow flurries, afternoon highs in the lower 30s, and overnight lows near 20.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s and lows in the lower 20s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 40s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

