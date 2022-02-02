Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Tips for drivers ahead of icy conditions in the Mid-South

By Camille Connor
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Areas in the Mid-South could experience icy conditions Thursday morning. The best thing a driver could do is to try to avoid getting behind the wheel. But if you do happen to be on the road, here are some tips for driving safely.

  • Drive slowly with your lights on low beam. It’s better to make sure your car is rolling slowly to avoid frequent stops that can lead to your car going out of control.
  • If you do skid point the car in the direction you want it to go. Don’t slam on the breaks.
  • Keep plenty of distance between you and other cars on the road.
  • When leaving a parking lot, try to ease your car out of the parking space without spinning the wheel.

Also, you want to make sure to de-ice your car. Make sure your windshield is clear. AAA advises keeping an energy kit in your car with a scraper, flashlight and booster cables.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

