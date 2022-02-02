Suspect identified after firing shots at officer, crashing vehicle on I-240
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect who shot at an officer Tuesday morning.
Authorities say 19-year-old Jaquan Bridges shot at an officer’s vehicle near I-40 and Sycamore View, fled, and crashed at I-240 and Highway 385.
Bridges was detained and taken to a local hospital. There are no reports of the officer being injured.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.