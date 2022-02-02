Advertise with Us
Suspect arrested, another still on the run in 2017 Phillips County murder

Tyrun Harris and Tavaris Harris
Tyrun Harris and Tavaris Harris(Phillips County Sheriff's Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - One suspect is in custody and another is still on the run in connection to a 2017 murder investigation in Phillips County, Arkansas.

Phillips County Sheriff’s Department says Tyrun Harris is accused of murdering Diquan Henry.

He is charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery, arson, kidnapping and theft of property.

Investigators are still searching for Tavaris Harris in connection to the case.

If you have information on Harris, call Phillips County Sheriff’s Office at 870-338-5555.

