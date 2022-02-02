Advertise with Us
Suspect accused of shooting at SCSO deputy facing multiple charges

Jaquan Bridges charged with firing at SCSO deputy
Jaquan Bridges charged with firing at SCSO deputy(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of firing at a Shelby County sheriff’s deputy and shutting down I-240 after a pursuit Tuesday is behind bars and facing several charges.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Jaquan Bridges, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, intent to evade arrest with a motor vehicle with the risk of death or injury, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell, possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony and possession of a prohibited weapon.

An affidavit with details of the incident says detectives were responding to an attempted murder call on I-240 near Highway 385 when an officer saw a vehicle traveling slowly and the driver was on their phone. The driver, found to be Bridges, allegedly sped up almost hitting the deputy’s patrol vehicle.

The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop but Bridges drove up next to the patrol vehicle, let down his window and fired multiple shots at the deputy, investigators say.

He fled the scene leading the deputy on a high-speed chase exiting I-40 at Sycamore View and re-entering I-40 and onto I-240. Investigators believe the suspect intentionally crashed into the barrier heading towards Highway 385. He attempted to flee on foot following the crash but was caught and taken into custody.

According to the affidavit, Bridges admitted to shooting at the officer.

Investigators say they found a weapon, marijuana and ammunition in Bridges’ vehicle.

He is being held at 201 Poplar without bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

