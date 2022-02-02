Advertise with Us
Showers today & then First Alert to sleet & freezing rain tomorrow

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:37 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few showers are still moving through this morning and scattered showers will be possible this afternoon. High temperatures will still make it into the mid to upper 50s. It will also be breezy today with southeast winds gusting up to 20 mph. More rain will arrive overnight and will eventually switch over to sleet and freezing rain by tomorrow morning. An Ice Storm Warning and Winter Storm Warning is in place for most of the Mid-South Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 40%. High: 59 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 60%. Lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds: Northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: As a cold front makes its way through the area on Thursday, rain will slowly change over to sleet and then freezing rain from west to east as cold air moves in behind the front. Ice accumulations could get to 1″ north of I-40, which could result in power outages in some areas of west Tennessee and eastern Arkansas. Most of the area will have .1-.25″ of ice accumulation on Thursday. Low temperatures will drop into the 20s Thursday night and then highs will stay around freezing on Friday afternoon. Any ice on the ground likely won’t melt until the weekend, so you should expect dangerous driving conditions on Friday. There could also be a few flurries on Friday morning.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be chilly and dry with sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s on Saturday. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s.

NEXT WEEK: It will remain chilly at the start of next week with high temperatures in the upper 30s Monday and lower 40s on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

