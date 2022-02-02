Schools to close for inclement weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several schools have announced that they will be closed tomorrow, February 3, due to the incoming winter weather.

Schools that have notified Action News 5 that they will be closed include:

Bartlett City Schools

Collierville Schools

Dyer County Schools

Earle School District

Fayette Academy

Fayette County Public Schools

Germantown Municipal School District

Haywood County Schools

Lakeland School System

Lauderdale County Schools

Millington Municipal Schools

Phoenix School for Creative Learning

Shelby County Schools

Tipton County Schools

University of Memphis

Action News 5 will provide updates to our weather closures list here.

Out of an abundance of caution, with expected freezing temps & hazardous road conditions in some of our rural communities, all District schools will be CLOSED on Thursday, Feb. 3.



All before/after-school activities are also cancelled. District offices will remain open. pic.twitter.com/TstrtVqQF6 — Dr. Joris M. Ray (@SCSSuptRay) February 2, 2022

