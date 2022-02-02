Advertise with Us
Schools to close for inclement weather(WRDW)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several schools have announced that they will be closed tomorrow, February 3, due to the incoming winter weather.

Schools that have notified Action News 5 that they will be closed include:

  • Bartlett City Schools
  • Collierville Schools
  • Dyer County Schools
  • Earle School District
  • Fayette Academy
  • Fayette County Public Schools
  • Germantown Municipal School District
  • Haywood County Schools
  • Lakeland School System
  • Lauderdale County Schools
  • Millington Municipal Schools
  • Phoenix School for Creative Learning
  • Shelby County Schools
  • Tipton County Schools
  • University of Memphis

Action News 5 will provide updates to our weather closures list here.

