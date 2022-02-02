Schools to close for inclement weather
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several schools have announced that they will be closed tomorrow, February 3, due to the incoming winter weather.
Schools that have notified Action News 5 that they will be closed include:
- Bartlett City Schools
- Collierville Schools
- Dyer County Schools
- Earle School District
- Fayette Academy
- Fayette County Public Schools
- Germantown Municipal School District
- Haywood County Schools
- Lakeland School System
- Lauderdale County Schools
- Millington Municipal Schools
- Phoenix School for Creative Learning
- Shelby County Schools
- Tipton County Schools
- University of Memphis
Action News 5 will provide updates to our weather closures list here.
