Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

‘SB2095 will become law’: Gov. Reeves signs medical marijuana bill

Governor Tate Reeves gave his State of the State address Tuesday in Jackson.
Governor Tate Reeves gave his State of the State address Tuesday in Jackson.(Source: WDAM)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After five days of waiting, Gov. Tate Reeves took to social media to announce that medical marijuana will become law in Mississippi.

“I thank all of the legislators for their efforts on these improvements and all of their hard work. I am most grateful to all of you: Mississippians who made your voice heard,” Reeves wrote.

The “medical marijuana bill” has consumed an enormous amount of space on the front pages of the legacy media outlets...

Posted by Tate Reeves on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Reeves also took the opportunity to recognize some of the changes made in this version of the bill that he sees as improvements, including reducing the amount an individual receives to 3 ounces per month to only allowing certain medical professionals to prescribe medical marijuana.

The Mississippi House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 2095 one week ago, sending it to the governor’s desk.

Reeves had five days from the time he received the bill to either sign it, veto it, or let it pass without his signature.

Medical Marijuana: Who can use it? Who can sell it, and other questions answered

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice and sleet accumulation will be most likely along and north I-40.
First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Winter storm could cause dangerous conditions
City Watch: 2-week-old Kennedy Hoyle
Amber Alert issued for 2-day-old baby girl reported missing in Memphis, mother found fatally shot
Traffic on I-240 at Bill Morris Parkway
SCSO: Suspect fires weapon at officer, crashes after chase on I-240
(file)
10 people injured at Blues City Brewery hazmat incident
I-240 crash/chase
Suspect identified after firing shots at officer, crashing vehicle on I-240

Latest News

Cossitt Library in Downtown Memphis has been closed since 2018. Leaders say it is set to reopen...
First Look: Cossitt Library opens doors to Action News 5 ahead of reopening
Memphis, Shelby County prepare for winter storm
Memphis and Shelby County ready ahead of another winter storm
April Campbell speaks to reporters at one of the scenes in Memphis where law enforcement search...
Missing newborn’s grandmother urges those with information to come forward
Amber Alert for two-day-old baby, investigators searching near Mud Island
Amber Alert for two-day-old baby, investigators searching near Mud Island