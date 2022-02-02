Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

No motive revealed in shooting that killed Minnesota student

Richfield, Minn. Authorities said Wednesday they have not established a motive in a shooting...
Richfield, Minn. Authorities said Wednesday they have not established a motive in a shooting outside a suburban Minneapolis school.(Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say they have not established a motive in a shooting outside a suburban Minneapolis school that left one student dead and an another critically injured.

The students were shot Tuesday outside South Education Center in Richfield, a suburb just south of Minneapolis.

Police arrested two teen suspects at separate locations later in the day.

Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne said five people were involved in the “horrific, tragic incident,” but didn’t give further details other than to say it was a disagreement among “acquaintances.”

A 15-year-old student was killed and a 17-year-old student was critically injured.

A third student was hurt but Henthorne said he wasn’t sure whether the injuries were from gunfire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice and sleet accumulation will be most likely along and north I-40.
First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Winter storm could cause dangerous conditions
City Watch: 2-week-old Kennedy Hoyle
Amber Alert issued for 2-day-old baby girl reported missing in Memphis, mother found fatally shot
Traffic on I-240 at Bill Morris Parkway
SCSO: Suspect fires weapon at officer, crashes after chase on I-240
(file)
10 people injured at Blues City Brewery hazmat incident
I-240 crash/chase
Suspect identified after firing shots at officer, crashing vehicle on I-240

Latest News

41-year-old Gloria Ann Jordan
Texas woman accused of killing roommate by sitting on her
Oregon senator discusses Ukraine tensions
Oregon senator discusses Ukraine tensions
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 5,940 new cases reported Mon.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., right,...
Senate Dem leader meets with Biden to talk Supreme Court
FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, center, talks to down judge David Oliver (24)...
Brian Flores says he won’t drop lawsuit against NFL even if hired as coach