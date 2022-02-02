Missing newborn’s grandmother urges those with information to come forward

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday became April Campbell’s nightmare.

Her daughter, 27-year-old Danielle Hoyle, was found by police near her car, shot to death, in Whitehaven.

Campbell’s granddaughter, Kennedy Hoyle, only two-days-old, was supposed to be in the back seat but was missing.

A statewide amber alert was issued by TBI for Kennedy, and now a massive search effort is underway to find her.

“I just want my grandbaby. That’s all I want,” Campbell said.

We spoke with Campbell outside of a police scene on Mud Island.

The scene was one of several investigation efforts across the city, and Campbell had been making her rounds to find out what information she could.

“I’m going to let them do their investigation, but if I’m saying ‘I want to help,’ I should be able to help,” Campbell said. “That’s my baby. That’s my grandbaby.”

Memphis Police would not give specific details on the investigation but confirmed a man who is known to the Hoyles was detained on Wednesday.

Regardless of who committed both the murder and kidnapping, Campbell is left perplexed by their actions.

“Why would somebody want to hurt a baby? She is precious. She didn’t do anything to you,” Campbell said, fighting back tears. “Y’all could have taken her to a fire department, a police station, dropped her off on somebody’s porch. I’m just praying that she ain’t hurt.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, Kennedy Hoyle has not been found.

Kennedy was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants.



She is 6lbs. and 17 inches long. She has brown hair and brown eyes.



If you have seen baby Kennedy or know where she can be found call MPD at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/Sh16CZM5ob — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 2, 2022

“I only held my baby for 10 minutes, and I haven’t seen her since,” Campbell said. “(Kennedy’s) sister wants her to come home and keeps calling asking where she is. I can’t tell her.”

Anyone with information on Kennedy Hoyle’s whereabouts is asked to call Memphis Police at at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.