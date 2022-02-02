Memphis City Council approves special use permit for proposed Union Ave. development

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis city councilors gave unanimous approval to a special use permit for a proposed development on Union Avenue in Midtown.

The permit will pave the way for a new five-story hotel at 1925 Union Avenue. That’s the site of an old police precinct and the planned “Union Station” mixed-use development.

The development would include a hotel, apartments, and retail.

