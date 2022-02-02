Memphis City Council approves ordinance to create Peabody Hotel tourism tax zone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Staying at one of the Bluff City’s most famous hotels will soon cost more.

This comes after the Memphis City Council approved a surcharge for the Peabody Hotel.

In a unanimous vote, city council members passed the Peabody Hotel Surcharge Ordinance at its meeting Tuesday. It creates the “Peabody Hotel Tourism Development Zone,” making way for a tourism surcharge of 5% on the hotel’s goods and services.

The tax would help pay for more than $125 million for improvements to the historic hotel over the next 30 years.

According to our news partners at Memphis Business Journal, hotel improvements include renovations to all guest rooms, the Capriccio Grill, and more.

Originally opening in 1869, The Peabody has worked hard to maintain a full staff amid the pandemic.

The hotel has hosted multiple hiring fairs and offered signing bonuses.

Peabody President Douglas Browne told Action News 5 last year, local businesses are bouncing back and he’s hoping a full staff at the hotel will help the hospitality industry bounce back as well.

For now, a vote of confidence from the city council will help create a fountain of funds for the hotel.

Action News 5 reached out to the Peabody Hotel for more information on Tuesday’s vote. We have not heard back yet.

