Memphis City Council allocates $5M to Tom Lee Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - By a unanimous vote, the Memphis City Council will officially allocate $5 million to the Memphis River Park Partnership (MRPP) for the Tom Lee Park Project.

The money is to be used to cover construction costs for the massive revitalization effort along the Mississippi River.

This is the second installment from the city to the project, as part of the city’s $10 million commitment they made to MRPP several years ago.

The money will be coming from the American Rescue Plan with the justification of revenue replacement for lost tourism revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was an item on Tuesday’s agenda that took no time at all, unanimous in committee and unanimous in full council.

The commitment from the city has been matched by Shelby County and the state of Tennessee, funding around half of the roughly $60 million project.

MRPP has been expecting this second installment and says it’s excited to have it, officially, now that construction has been well underway and bills are needed to be paid and will be with this funding.

MRPP released the following statement:

“The Partnership is thrilled to be building a signature park with the community at Tom Lee Park. The park is being built by all of us as a true public private partnership.

With today’s appropriation, the City of Memphis has fully funded its $10 million commitment of TDZ revenue. The early commitment is matched by the County and State with individual, corporate and philanthropic donations making up the balance of the $61 million project.

Construction is well underway - with 44.8% MWBE participation. By mid 2023, Memphis and Shelby County will have a wonderful new riverfront.”

Crews were out Tuesday and we’re told the opening timeline of an early to mid-2023 open date still looks promising.

In the spirit of Black History Month, the park’s namesake, Tom Lee, named after the Memphian who saved several dozen people from drowning in the Mississippi River after a boat capsized outside Helena Arkansas, will have a new memorial site with this revitalization, called Hero’s Plaza, paid for in part by this allocation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.