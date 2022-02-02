Advertise with Us
Man sentenced to 35 years for production, distribution and possession of child pornography

Man sentenced to 35 years for production, distribution and possession of child pornography(WSMV)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for the production, distribution and possession of child pornography.

According to the U.S Department of Justice, In June an undercover FBI agent began chatting with a man, later identified as Lewis Falkner, on an instant messaging app who said he had access to two 5-year-old boys.

The report says Falkner sent images and videos of himself and two children to the undercover agent and even invited the agent to meet with him to engage in sexual abuse of one of the children.

The FBI Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated the case and on February 1, 2022, a United States District Judge sentenced Falkner to 420 months in federal prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release. He also must register for life as a sex offender.

