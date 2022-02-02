Katrina Robinson expelled from Tennessee Senate amid federal fraud case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Senate voted Wednesday to expel state Rep. Katrina Robinson following her conviction on federal fraud charges.

Just last week, a Senate Ethics Committee determined Robinson violated the body’s code of ethics and recommended she be removed from her position.

Robinson along with her attorneys fought back during the vote defending her seat, calling it a somber and sad day. She told senators she was disappointed that she is the second Black woman in the Senate to be in this position.

Several Democratic Senators pushed to postpone the vote pending the completion of her legal case on March 3. The motion to delay was denied with a tied vote.

The vote to expel her passed 27-5.

At this time, Robinson awaits sentencing for two federal fraud charges related to the mismanagement of federal funds in connection to her leadership at the Healthcare Institute.

The case involving Robinson now only involves a $3,400 reporting error.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.