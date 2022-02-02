JSU terminates participation in Southern Heritage Classic

Advertise with Us
Tennessee State tops Jackson State in annual Southern Heritage Classic
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jackson State University has announced that it will no longer be participating in the Southern Heritage Classic.

In a notice of termination, a JSU representative stated that JSU entered into the SHC Agreement in November 2019.

Since that time, JSU’s governing athletic conference entered into a separate agreement where JSU will participate in events that conflict with the SHC.

These conflicts will prevent JSU from being able to play in the SHC.

