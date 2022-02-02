‘I just want my grandbaby’: Grandmother of missing Kennedy Hoyle pleads for answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The grandmother of missing 2-day-old Kennedy Hoyle and the mother of deceased 27-year-old Danielle Hoyle is pleading for answers regarding Kennedy’s disappearance.

April Campbell says police told her they are following a lead on Mud Island. Divers and boats are out on the Mississippi River and a helicopter is searching the area as investigators look for Kennedy, who is at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert.

Campbell says she and other family members were at the scene of her daughter’s murder in Whitehaven when they heard police were downtown searching for the baby.

An Amber Alert is issued Kennedy Hoyle, a 2-day-old infant, who is reported missing after her mother was found fatally shot in Memphis. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Campbell became emotional when asked what is going through her mind.

“I just want my grandbaby,” said Campbell. “That’s all I want.”

She’s pleading for anyone who has information on the case to contact the police.

“I only held my baby 10 minutes and I haven’t seen her since. Why would someone want to hurt a baby, she’s precious. She didn’t do anything to you,” she cried.

Campbell says she just wants the baby to come home.

Police say there is a man detained in connection to the case who is known to the victims. They have released limited information on the detainee.

If you know anything, call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

