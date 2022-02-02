Dozens without shelter after Orange Mound facility shuts down

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The frigid winter weather will arrive right as the City of Memphis shuts down a homeless shelter in Orange Mound. Advocates for the unhoused are worried.

The Juice Orange Mound Center wasn’t just a homeless shelter. It helped the unhoused get IDs, social security cards, and food stamps. And they serve warm meals to folks who are now wondering where they’ll spend the night.

“We’re left outside because they shut the center down,” said Randy Henderson. “So, we ain’t got nowhere to sleep or nothing.”

“The lady been a good person, always helping us out,” said Juice client Ron. “I’ve been here 11 months with her.”

Henderson and Ron are among the unhoused who’ve been eating and sleeping at the Juice Orange Mound Center on Park Avenue near Airways for nearly a year.

“We started off with seven cots and on our busiest day, had 26 people housed at once and have uniquely seen over 80 men, women, and children be housed in this space,” said Juice founder Britney Thornton.

Thornton is a native Memphian, an Ivy League graduate who returned home and created the non-profit Juice Orange Mound to help raise her community out of poverty. A former clothing store became a pop-up shelter and neighborhood necessity during the pandemic. But the City of Memphis shut it down last Friday, citing multiple code violations like lack of smoke detectors and fire extinguishers. The Memphis Fire marshall restricted capacity to just nine people.

“For whatever reason, it just hasn’t worked out,” said Ursula Madden, chief communications officer for the City of Memphis. “But we couldn’t risk people’s safety and allow it to stay open.”

Juice is building modular housing out back to accommodate 15 people, a fraction of Orange Mound’s homeless population, said Thornton. A City warming center miles away, she said, does them no good. Opening a shelter at the Orange Mound Community Center, she suggested, would be a better option.

“If government literally would just take ownership of things in its direct control, we can have more service to our individuals that are in need,” Thornton said.

Individuals like Ron and Henderson who have no emergency place to call home at night in their own neighborhood now.

“It hurt us to the bottom, to the bottom of our heart,” Henderson said.

A warming center is open at the Marion Hale Community Center near Overton High School. It’s about five miles away from Orange Mound. The City provides free transportation. Call the Office of Emergency Management at 901-297-1680 to request a ride.

