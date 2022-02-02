Crews investigating fuel spill at Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A clean-up and investigation continues after a fuel spill in Memphis.

The fire department was called to the Circle K near the intersection of Winchester Road and Hacks Cross Road Tuesday for the spill.

Crews are working to stop the fuel from going into the storm drain, which required the assistance of additional Hazmat crews.

