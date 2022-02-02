Advertise with Us
Crews investigating fuel spill at Memphis gas station(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A clean-up and investigation continues after a fuel spill in Memphis.

The fire department was called to the Circle K near the intersection of Winchester Road and Hacks Cross Road Tuesday for the spill.

Crews are working to stop the fuel from going into the storm drain, which required the assistance of additional Hazmat crews.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

