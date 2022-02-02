Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
A cold rain for some areas while others could see significant sleet or ice

By Spencer Denton
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect isolated showers this afternoon with more clouds and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will remain southeast at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain will become widespread by early morning with falling temperatures. Freezing rain or sleet is possible by sunrise, mainly in northeast AR and areas along the Mississippi River. Winds will turn north at 10-20 mph.

WINTER STORM WATCH/ICE STORM WARNING THURSDAY: As the cold front makes its final push through the area on Thursday, heavy rain will mix with freezing rain or sleet in areas closer to the Mississippi River and then end as a wintry mix for everyone Thursday evening. Temperatures will fall to freezing or below by midday or afternoon and then drop into the low to mid 20s Thursday night. Sleet or freezing rain accumulations are most likely in eastern AR and extreme northwest TN.

FRIDAY: Flurries possible with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s with lows near 20. Winds will be north at 10-20 mph. Wind chill readings will be in the single digits.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be chilly and dry with passing clouds. High temperatures will be in the 30s on Saturday. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

