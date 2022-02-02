Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Celebrity groundhog from NJ dies just before his big day

Groundhog Milltown Mel offered his weather prediction of an early spring or late winter each...
Groundhog Milltown Mel offered his weather prediction of an early spring or late winter each year to his community of Milltown, New Jersey.(Source: News 12 New Jersey via CNN)
By News 12 New Jersey Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Milltown, N.J. (News 12) - “Milltown Mel,” a celebrity groundhog from New Jersey, died days before he could predict the weather for the year on Groundhog Day.

The groundhog offered his weather prediction of an early spring or late winter each year to his community of Milltown, New Jersey.

The Facebook post announcing his death Sunday did not say how Milltown Mel died or how old he was. It did say the average lifespan of a groundhog is about three years.

Groundhog Day ceremonies in the city were canceled for the year after attempts to find a last minute substitute were not successful.

This isn’t the first time this has happened to a New Jersey groundhog. In 2016, Sussex County’s weather prognosticator, Stonewall Jackson, died the day before Groundhog Day.

Copyright 2022 News 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic on I-240 at Bill Morris Parkway
SCSO: Suspect fires weapon at officer, crashes after chase on I-240
Winter Storm Watches & warnings in place for Thursday in the Mid-South
Developing winter storm makes Thursday a First Alert Weather Day
Suspect charged in deadly crash on I-240
Suspect charged in deadly crash on I-240
Deadly crash on I-240 and Poplar
Police: 1 dead in crash on I-240
(file)
10 people injured at Blues City Brewery hazmat incident

Latest News

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on...
Tom Brady announces retirement
10 people injured at Blues City Brewery hazmat incident
10 people injured at Blues City Brewery hazmat incident
Gov. Lee proposes $200 million initiative to relocate schools in flood plains
Gov. Lee proposes $200 million initiative to relocate schools in flood plains
Memphis City Council approves special use permit for proposed Union Ave. development
Memphis City Council approves special use permit for proposed Union Ave. development
I-240 crash/chase
Suspect identified after firing shots at officer, crashing vehicle on I-240