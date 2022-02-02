Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bob Dole laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Longtime public servant Bob Dole was buried Wednesday with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.

During a private service, close friends and family had the chance to say goodbye to the World War II veteran turned lawmaker.

It’s a fitting place for the man forever changed by war. From the battlefield to the halls of Congress, Robert Dole fought for liberty over tyranny, working with civility and resolve to preserve American democracy.

At his burial service, Senator Dole’s accolades were read aloud. Condolences were exchanged and prayers expressed.

Following a three-volley salute and the playing of taps, the flag adorning Dole’s casket was folded neatly and then presented to Dole’s family.

Bob Dole now rests alongside around 400,000 other distinguished military members buried at Arlington over the last 150 years.

Senator Dole was remembered weeks earlier after lying in state under the Capitol dome and a funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C.; as well as memorial events in Topeka and Russell, Kansas, which was Dole’s hometown.

Dole died on Dec. 5, 2021, at the age of 98.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice and sleet accumulation will be most likely along and north I-40.
First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Winter storm could cause dangerous conditions
City Watch: 2-week-old Kennedy Hoyle
Amber Alert issued for 2-day-old baby girl reported missing in Memphis, mother found fatally shot
Traffic on I-240 at Bill Morris Parkway
SCSO: Suspect fires weapon at officer, crashes after chase on I-240
(file)
10 people injured at Blues City Brewery hazmat incident
I-240 crash/chase
Suspect identified after firing shots at officer, crashing vehicle on I-240

Latest News

Cossitt Library in Downtown Memphis has been closed since 2018. Leaders say it is set to reopen...
First Look: Cossitt Library opens doors to Action News 5 ahead of reopening
Memphis, Shelby County prepare for winter storm
Memphis and Shelby County ready ahead of another winter storm
April Campbell speaks to reporters at one of the scenes in Memphis where law enforcement search...
Missing newborn’s grandmother urges those with information to come forward
Governor Tate Reeves gave his State of the State address Tuesday in Jackson.
‘SB2095 will become law’: Gov. Reeves signs medical marijuana bill
Amber Alert for two-day-old baby, investigators searching near Mud Island
Amber Alert for two-day-old baby, investigators searching near Mud Island