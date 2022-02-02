Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 01 Feb

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Miss Memphis USA

Miss Memphis USA is getting ready to reach for the national crown and shares her EmpowerMe campaign #ConfidenceOverBullying

Taylor Lynn Gipson | Instagram.com/lynn__taylor | taylorlynngipson.org

Artery Disease Can Affect More Than the Heart

Highlighting Heart Health. What you can do to protect your organs against deadly disease

Dr. Veita Bland | Renowned Hypertension Specialist & Family Physician

Pamela Parker | Peripheral Artery Disease Patient

The Six Pillars of Advocacy

You want to make a difference and don’t know where to begin, we’re breaking down the steps to creating lasting change in all communities.

Dr. Tarek Kteleh | Author of “The Six Pillars of Advocacy: Embrace Your Cause and Transform Lives” | sixpillarsofadvocacy.com

Starting Over in the Workforce

Thinking of a career change? You’re not alone. See how many workers are discovering new skills to start over in the workforce.

PCR Tests to Find Over 20 Parasites in Pets

New advancements in medicine and testing can better detect and protect your pets from parasites!

Sirioulsy Good Eats with Siri Daly

Inside the Trends on WAVN

A positive beat on the air-waves to kickstart your day! We’re joining the trend to see what’s waiting for you!

Linda Covington | WAVN The Trend | wavnthetrend.com

Bluff City Life Highlight: Orange Mound Gallery

Step into our history with me as we explore how the past shapes the future, and how organizations are working to revitalize the historic Orange Mound neighborhood to provide opportunities for those in the area like the OMG Gallery in the Lamar-Airways Shopping Center.

facebook.com/orangemoundgallery

