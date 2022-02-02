Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 01 Feb
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Miss Memphis USA
Miss Memphis USA is getting ready to reach for the national crown and shares her EmpowerMe campaign #ConfidenceOverBullying
Taylor Lynn Gipson | Instagram.com/lynn__taylor | taylorlynngipson.org
Artery Disease Can Affect More Than the Heart
Highlighting Heart Health. What you can do to protect your organs against deadly disease
Dr. Veita Bland | Renowned Hypertension Specialist & Family Physician
Pamela Parker | Peripheral Artery Disease Patient
The Six Pillars of Advocacy
You want to make a difference and don’t know where to begin, we’re breaking down the steps to creating lasting change in all communities.
Dr. Tarek Kteleh | Author of “The Six Pillars of Advocacy: Embrace Your Cause and Transform Lives” | sixpillarsofadvocacy.com
Starting Over in the Workforce
Thinking of a career change? You’re not alone. See how many workers are discovering new skills to start over in the workforce.
PCR Tests to Find Over 20 Parasites in Pets
New advancements in medicine and testing can better detect and protect your pets from parasites!
Sirioulsy Good Eats with Siri Daly
Inside the Trends on WAVN
A positive beat on the air-waves to kickstart your day! We’re joining the trend to see what’s waiting for you!
Linda Covington | WAVN The Trend | wavnthetrend.com
Bluff City Life Highlight: Orange Mound Gallery
Step into our history with me as we explore how the past shapes the future, and how organizations are working to revitalize the historic Orange Mound neighborhood to provide opportunities for those in the area like the OMG Gallery in the Lamar-Airways Shopping Center.
facebook.com/orangemoundgallery
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.