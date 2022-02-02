Bluff City Life: Monday, 31 January

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

A cut above the rest where acts of kindness make a lasting impact.

Chris Newson | Owner of Oasis Grooming Barbershop | oasisgroomingbarber.com

Cinnamon Roll Cake Recipe

Elevating Small Business Success

On the Rise together - in spite of the pandemic -- what’s being doing support minority and small businesses!

Irene Walker | Founder and Program Director of Meta Elevate | Facebook.com/fbelevate

Protecting Yourself from the Flu

Fighting off the flu this season. I’ll show you ways to play it safe to avoid sickness and what to do if someone in your family is exposed.

Dr. Nadine S. Halliburton-Foster | Family Medicine Doctor

L.O.V.E. Living Out Victorious Experiences

President of WAVN the Trend | telisafranklin.com

Improving Resources for HIV Care

Jennifer Pepper | Executive Director for CHOICES - Memphis Center for Reproductive Health | memphischoices.org

Innovations in Veterinary Medicine

Healthy living for our fur babies. We’re getting a look at the breakthroughs in veterinarian medicine and see how it’s saving more pet lives everyday.

Dr. Dana Varble | Chief Veterniary Officer of The North American Veterinary Community

Gene O’Neill | CEO of the The North American Veterinary Community

Cervical Cancer Awareness

“Cancer Watch!” Hear from the specialists on the best practices West Cancer Center is offering to protect you!

Michael Farmer, MD | Radiation Oncologist at West Cancer Center & Research Institute | westcancercenter.org

