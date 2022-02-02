Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
2-day-old baby girl reported missing in Memphis

Have you seen this baby?
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police need your help finding a two-day-old baby girl.

Investigators say Kennedy Doyle was last seen in Whitehaven near Sedgwick Drive and Levi Road in Whitehaven with her mother.

We reached out to police to ask for a picture of the mother to help identify the pair but was told they don’t have one. The mother’s name is also not listed in the report.

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 901-545-2677.

City shuts down Orange Mound homeless shelter due to safety issues
FedEx launches HBCU Student Ambassador program
City shuts down Orange Mound homeless shelter due to safety issues
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond & WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
