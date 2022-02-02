2-day-old baby girl reported missing in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police need your help finding a two-day-old baby girl.

Investigators say Kennedy Doyle was last seen in Whitehaven near Sedgwick Drive and Levi Road in Whitehaven with her mother.

We reached out to police to ask for a picture of the mother to help identify the pair but was told they don’t have one. The mother’s name is also not listed in the report.

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 901-545-2677.

