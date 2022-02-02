12 COVID-19 deaths reported in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - COVID-19 cases in Shelby County are up by another 555, and virus-related deaths increased by 12, according to Wednesday’s daily report.

The Shelby County Health Department says there are now 22,226 total confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and the death toll is at 2,932 for the area.

There are also another 205 pediatric cases.

As of Wednesday morning, Shelby County has 12,087 active COVID-19 cases and 4,250 are among children meaning about 35% of all active cases are pediatric.

Though the county is on a downward trend, the push for vaccinations is ongoing.

The county is at 79% of its 700,00 vaccination goal, according to SCHD.

Shelby County vaccine data:

553,142 total people vaccinated

5,424 vaccinations within the last seven days

1,191,019 total vaccinations administered

Additional Shelby County COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

