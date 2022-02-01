What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond & WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Joy and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about some upcoming Valentine’s Day events to put on your calendar, including a Valentine’s Day Soiree at 7 p.m. Saturday, February 12 at Harriet Performing Arts Center benefiting the Young Actor’s Guild Performing Arts Academy. You can Contact Melanie Dorsey at 901-490-8422, to purchase tickets.

She also talked about Valentine’s Day show being put on by Black Love Live set for February 14 at the Timeless Event Center.

Catch Joy and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

